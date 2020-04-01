Food Banks Expect to See Increase in Families During Pandemic

As more people are laid off, resources are now stretching wider than ever before.

The pressure of the pandemic now extending to food banks that worry their supply might not be enough as this continues.

St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry manager says on March 31st they served 76 families.

For the beginning of April, the food pantry is making adjustments for people needing help this month, especially for people currently out of work.

Volunteers says they’ve been spending the day stocking up and handing out orders.

This includes fresh food, canned goods, and toiletries.

Just last month, the pantry served on average 64 households and 135 people per day.

Volunteers say they expect to see more people this month with many currently needing assistance.

“What we’ve noticed when we’ve entered the information in our computer, there are people coming now that haven’t been here in 600 days,” says Sister Donna Herr, pantry manager. “So there’s clearly evidence of people needing to come now that formerly weren’t coming, so we are here to serve people that need help and we understand the economic hardship that people are facing right now.”

Sister Herr says exceptions are being made to help families during this time that may not normally need assistance.

Volunteers are also taking precautions to stay safe including social distancing from people picking up orders, along with wearing face masks and gloves.

