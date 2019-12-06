Flu Season Off to an Early Start

Flu season is here and the virus typically peaks from December through February.

The CDC says more than three percent of patients coming into clinics have influenza-like symptoms.

Health department’s and those dealing with the flu are urging you to remain proactive this time of year.

“Wash your hands, wash your hands and if you’re sick please stay home,” said Lynn Herr, Vanderburgh County Health Department’s Director of Clinical & Outreach Divisions.

A warning from health officials as flu season hits the Tri State.

“When you start to feel your lymph nodes and your throat is starting to hurt please go to a doctor because it’s going to get worse,” said Lauren Andis, who is recovering from the virus.

She’s now recovering.

“My voice is coming back, I didn’t have a voice so that was sad,” said Andis. “Right now I am just taking it day by day, I don’t have much of an appetite still but it’s getting better.”

Officials say there is still time to get prepared.

“Vanderburgh County is still at minimal activity – so that gives us plenty of time to a flu shot,” said Herr.

There are a number of ways to fight the flu.

“People need to talk to their primary care provider about getting a high dose flu shot either from one of the local pharmacies or their primary care providers,” Herr said. “There is a lot of options here in town.”

Parts of the country are still experiencing a low infection rate at this point in the season – but the CDC says at least 910 people have died from the flu since October 1.

Several hoosiers have died from the flu this year – with millions showing up to the hospital – earlier than normal. Medical experts say protecting yourself is easy.

“Wash your hands it’s not that hard,” said Herr.

Doctors say it is not too late to get your flu vaccination. They say it’s the best way to prevent developing potentially serious complications from the flu.

