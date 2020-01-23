Flu Claims Life of Seymour Youth Pastor

The flu claimed the life of a Seymour youth pastor. Allison Williams, 36, served as youth minister at Reddington Christian Church and lived in Seymour for more than a decade, reports Fox 59.

Williams went to the emergency room Monday after coming down with the flu last week.

She died at the hospital a short time later, reports Fox 59.

During her time as a youth minister, Williams dedicated herself to the church’s youth, often going to band, choir, sporting events, and other extracurricular activities.

Visitation for Williams is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Reddington Christian Church. Services follow at 7 p.m.

