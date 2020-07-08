Florida Heat Without the Beach

Another day in the 90s (Today’s High: 91°) brings our streak of 90° temperatures to 7 straight days! That is the longest streak of such in Evansville since August 31st through September 6th of 2018! Believe it or not, it doesn’t look as though the heat is done with us either – after only falling as low as 70° overnight, afternoon highs are again expected to soar back into the mid to low 90s tomorrow. Pair that heat with downright tropical dew point values of around 74° and it could feel as hot as 103° at times Thursday afternoon! On top of all of that, that combination of heat and humidity will also fuel the chance for pop-up showers and storms between the hours of 2PM and 8PM.

Friday however, looks “cooler.” An approaching core of low pressure and associated cold front may produce some scattered showers and storms that morning, but a northwesterly wind that afternoon is expected keep temperatures closer to 89° rather than that 90° we’ve become so accustomed to as of late. That being said, drier and clearer conditions on Saturday will allow temperatures to once again reach the 90° mark for a good portion of the Tri-State; we’ll top out at 90° even on what would have been our 10th straight day of 90° temperatures (thanks a lot Friday).

It looks as though another cold front will swing through the region come Sunday; expect another round of showers and storms along with some slightly cooler temperatures as we wrap up the weekend. Kicking off the work week on the other hand, may be even cooler; as of right now, we’re only expected to reach a high temperatures of 86° on Monday afternoon! Never mind the current forecast highs of 90°, 94° and 95° for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – let’s focus on that 86°.

Honestly, we might as well be living in Florida at this point – we just don’t have the beaches, nor the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Wear Your Mask.

Comments

comments