Florida Fugitive Arrested in Ohio County

Kentucky State Police, along with cooperation from the United States Marshals office, arrested a Florida man on multiple warrants.

Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, officers arrested 29-year-old William Douglas Lacy III of Rosine. He was arrested and charged with Fugitive from another state (Bay County, FL); failure to appear on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and possession of sexual performance of a child.

Lacy is being held at the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford awaiting extradition.

