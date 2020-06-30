Flooding Takes Toll on Tri-State Family

Heavy rain and flooding is putting McLean county under a state of emergency.

44News reporter Kory Kempf shares the story of one family who lost everything:

A powerful storm tore through McLean County, Kentucky, over the weekend, leaving destruction and devastation in its wake.

Flooded streets eroded away the pavement, causing closures across the county.

The thunderous downpour woke homeowner Allie Kirk, and her newborn son, from their sleep.

With water seeping quickly into the home, she was stranded on her bed.

She feared if she stepped into the water, she would be electrocuted.

“Once it topped the mound that surrounds our house to keep the water out, it came in within thirty minutes and was in the house up to two to three feet deep,” Allie recalled.

“I was terrified for my life coming in here, because I didn’t know if there was electricity to the water or not at the time,” her husband, Josh recounts.

“I was on my way home and I said, ‘I’ll be there as soon as I can.’ And I parked about a half a mile down the road, she called me and said, ‘Water’s coming into the house’, and I could barely make it here because the roads were so bad already, and I got out and I ran down the road as far as I could go, then I swam the rest of the way here,” Kirk says.

By the time the water had receded, the damage was done. Their cars – totaled. The property – almost sixty-thousand dollars in damages. And with their flood insurance expiring last year, the Kirks left not knowing where to turn next.

“We’re just trying to take it step by step. Experience is the best teacher and we never experienced this, so we’re clueless as to what to do.”

But despite the circumstances, the couple is trying to stay positive.

They’re grateful for their community’s support, and praying that they, and other members of their community, can get the relief that they need:

“Our next steps going forward, what is that? For me, like I’ve been telling everybody, it’s my faith, you know what I mean? My faith in the Lord and that’s where I’m at.”

In the meantime, the Kirk family has set up a GoFundMe account. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/allie-and-josh-kirk.

