Flooding Raises Insurance Questions and Claims

The rain has been consistent in the tri-state and it’s not over yet. The thought of more rain is concerning many according to some insurance agents.

“I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls for quotes on flood insurance as well as quite a bit of water back up in people’s homes,” says Richard Kunkel.

Typically people do not look into flood insurance until it’s too late, but this could be a pricey mistake.

“There’s a lot of people that have been impacted by this water and there have been quite a few flooded basements,” says Kunkle. “If you don’t have the right policy, you’re not going to have coverage. So people are going to lose literally thousands upon thousands of dollars, and there’s no way to recoup that.”

Another thing to note, having water back up coverage is different than flood insurance. It’s contingent on where the water came from. Water back up can come from a clogged drain, but flood waters typically come through windows and walls.

One business owner has water back up coverage, but not flood insurance. On Sunday his restaurant started flooding from the rain, and they are not in the clear with more rain on the way.

“Just as long as we don’t get over two inches in a half an hour we’re fine,” says Allen Hanselman, owner of The Schnitzelbank Restaurant. “The storm sewers can keep up. It’s just that the rain we get rain anymore it seems like we get between two and four inches in an hour. That’s when they can’t keep up and that’s when we start flooding. ”

Luckily, the water hasn’t damaged his restaurant permanently, it just takes hours to clean up.

“To tell you the truth because we have tile floors, a lot of the customers they love to sit in here and tease us while we are getting rain up. So they love to watch us,” says Hanselman.

