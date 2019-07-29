Flashback to the ’90’s at Bosse Field With Y&E

It was an epic weekend here in the Tri-State, and so many of you got out and made the most of the sunshine and tons of celebrations.

We caught over three thousand of you at an event that blasted us back to the days of Aquanet, acid washed jeans, Napster and No Fear t-shirts…

We didn’t need a Tardis for this trip, just a willingness to have fun and give back to our community.

When the Evansville Otters announced their partnership with local non profit Young & Established…

Young & Established is a non-profit here in Evansville.

Our mission is to inspire youth and young adults to be positive role models in the community.

We do mentoring and tutoring, then we have annual events, unique annual events that we do.

We just give the community what they want, and basically there’s Backpack Drives, Food Drives, so we give them what they want; and also what the community needs as well.

…for a ’90’s Night at Bosse Field…





’90’s Lover: I was a “Grunge child in the 90’s, I was all about the Seattle stuff.

’90’s Lover: I don’t know…the big hair, the big hairspray hair.

’90’s Lover: That was when I went to High School, that was when I started driving, that was when I got to go out and do a lot of stuff outside of my parents’ house.

’90’s Lover: I enjoy the music.

’90’s Lover: Oh, I love the Hair Bands!

’90’s Lover: “Saved By the Bell”, the Grunge Movement…

GRETCHIN: The crowd went wild!

Not only could you take your family out to the ballgame, but your family fun night of 90’s throwbacks included performances by Legacy Dance Studio, the first ever Otterbelle Dance Clinic (adorable), appearances by the 1995 Evansville Otters’ coach and former players, giveaways, face painting and inflatables, and of course…

…slime!

(Press play to see a few of us get slime poured over us!)

And it gets better…this family fun goes toward fun-ding several different projects in our community.

August 5th is our backpack drive, so the funds for tonight will go towards our backpack drive.

We also offer free haircuts, for boys and girls, so it’s just amazing to see kids getting ready and excited for school; getting them school supplies and getting them ‘fresh’ for school.

So while the Tri-State took in a game…and a trip back to the days of big hair and Beanie Babies…they were also ensuring that area children get back to school looking, and feeling, as fresh as that Prince of Bel-Air.

The Otters went on to win the game, but the real winners were all of us having a blast, and all the children that will benefit from Young & Established’s programs.

August 5th from 4pm-6pm, Y&E will be at EVPL Central–who will again waive fees, sign kids up for library cards, and give out backpacks filled with school supplies.

Jerald’s Barbershop will be giving free haircuts to kids from 7am to noon!

9 Fruits Beauty Salon will be providing 3 free services to kids from 7am until noon.

