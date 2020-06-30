Flash Flooding Threat for Tuesday; Drier & Warmer Weather Later This Week

Showers and thunderstorms moved through most of the Tri-State this morning, making for a very unpleasant commute for drivers. Lows dipped down into the high 60s and low 70s. Evansville saw a low of 72°. We will be staying near that temperature for much of the morning as we continue tracking showers in the area. As we dive into our Tuesday, most of us will see some healthy rainfall totals, as well as flash flooding. We won’t be experiencing rain for the entire day, but when we do dry off it will feel very warm and muggy outside. Highs will be topping out in the mid 80s. We’ll hang on to rain and thunderstorm chances tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be right around 70°.

As far as the threat of severe weather, our south western half of the viewing area is under a “1” on the SPC’s Severe Threat Index. Heavy rain and flash flooding are the main concerns through the next several days. Most of the Tri-State will be under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning. Saline and Hamilton Counties in Illinois, as well as Hopkins and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky are under a Flash Flood Warning. Right now, Knox and Daviess Counties in Indiana are not at risk of flooding. We could see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours. Wednesday doesn’t look to be a washout, but we’ll still hold on to rain chances through much of the day. Highs will be on the warmer side reaching the mid to high 80s.

As we move closer to the weekend, temperatures will be on the climb. A temporary stretch of 90 degree weather could be expected through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. As temperatures are on the jump to hotter conditions, rain chances will diminish. Right now, Friday and Saturday look to be dry, with a small chance of showers returning Sunday.

