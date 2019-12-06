Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

In Indiana and Kentucky, flags are being directed to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Saturday, December 7.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

This is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in the surprise attack on the U.S. Fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8, 78 years ago.

Of the 1,177 sailors and marines who died on the USS Arizona, at least 19 were Kentuckians:

Fireman First Class Purdy Renaker Bedford

Fireman Third Class Walter Karr Bolling

Fire Controlman Third Class Jack C. Buckley

Seaman First Class William Milford Cox

Gunner’s Mate Second Class Cecil Thomas Crowe

Private James Berkley Dawson

Coxswain Wand B. Doyle

Electrician’s Mate Third Class William Walker Ford

Seaman First Class Elmo Howard

Ensign Robert Lawrence Leopold

Seaman Second Class Leroy Manning

Mess Attendant Second Class Tommy Lee Moss

Fireman First Class Mervin Eugene Osborne

Storekeeper Third Class Edwin Lester Puckett

Storekeeper Third Class Clay Cooper Rector

Boatswain’s Mate First Class Chester Clay Rose

Gunner’s Mate Third Class Lambert Ray Tapp

Fireman First Class Lenvil Leo Watkins

Gunner’s Mate Third Class William Byron Whitt

At one time, more than 100 Pearl Harbor survivors lived in Kentucky. By the attack’s 70th anniversary in 2011, their numbers had dwindled to 18.

