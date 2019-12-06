Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
In Indiana and Kentucky, flags are being directed to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Saturday, December 7.
All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.
This is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in the surprise attack on the U.S. Fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8, 78 years ago.
Of the 1,177 sailors and marines who died on the USS Arizona, at least 19 were Kentuckians:
- Fireman First Class Purdy Renaker Bedford
- Fireman Third Class Walter Karr Bolling
- Fire Controlman Third Class Jack C. Buckley
- Seaman First Class William Milford Cox
- Gunner’s Mate Second Class Cecil Thomas Crowe
- Private James Berkley Dawson
- Coxswain Wand B. Doyle
- Electrician’s Mate Third Class William Walker Ford
- Seaman First Class Elmo Howard
- Ensign Robert Lawrence Leopold
- Seaman Second Class Leroy Manning
- Mess Attendant Second Class Tommy Lee Moss
- Fireman First Class Mervin Eugene Osborne
- Storekeeper Third Class Edwin Lester Puckett
- Storekeeper Third Class Clay Cooper Rector
- Boatswain’s Mate First Class Chester Clay Rose
- Gunner’s Mate Third Class Lambert Ray Tapp
- Fireman First Class Lenvil Leo Watkins
- Gunner’s Mate Third Class William Byron Whitt
At one time, more than 100 Pearl Harbor survivors lived in Kentucky. By the attack’s 70th anniversary in 2011, their numbers had dwindled to 18.
