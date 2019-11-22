Flags Ordered to Half-Staff Saturday in Honor of Kentucky Serviceman

Governor Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Kentucky serviceman who was killed in action during the Korean War, but whose remains were only recently identified.

Marine Corps Pfc. Ray Fairchild, 21, of Salyersville was officially accounted for July 29, 2019.

In late 1950, Fairchild was a member of Company D, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action Nov. 27, 1950, near the town of Yudam-ni, North Korea. Following the war, his remains could not be recovered.

In 1954, during Operation Glory, North Korea and the United States Command exchanged the remains of casualties. One set of remains designated Unknown X-13474 Yudam-ni could not be identified and were subsequently buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

On May 11, 2012, the Joint Personnel Accounting Command disinterred X-13474 Yunam-ni and accessioned the remains to the laboratory.

Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence to identify Fairchild’s remains.

As of now, 7,607 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Fairchild will be buried on Saturday in Magoffin County.

