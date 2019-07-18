Flags Ordered to Half-Staff Friday in Honor of Two Kentucky Servicemen

After the identification of two servicemen who were killed in World War II and the Korean War, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has directed that all flags at all state office buildings be lowered at half staff on Friday, July 19th.

Navy Seaman 1st Class Millard Burk Jr., 19, of Pikeville, died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, he was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Burk.

Burk’s unidentified remains were interred in the Punchbowl / National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific until 2015. Advanced scientific and circumstantial analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently resulted in his successful identification.

S1C Burk will be buried at the Punchbowl / National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (2177 Puowaina Drive, Honolulu, Hawaii) on July 19th.

Private First Class James Cletuis Williams, 19, of Hopkinsville, was killed in action on July 20, 1950, in the vicinity of Taejon, Republic of Korea. Serving with the Medical Company, 34th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division, he died while transporting patients from the Taejon Air Strip. Due to a large-scale enemy attack, the Division was ordered to withdraw before Williams could be medically processed and evacuated.

Williams’ remains, although unidentified at the time, were transferred to the Punchbowl / National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and buried as a Korean War Unknown. Through exhaustive investigative efforts, he was successfully identified in 2018.

PFC Williams will be buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West (5817 Fort Campbell Boulevard | Hopkinsville, Kentucky) on July 19.

