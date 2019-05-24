Flags to Be Lowered to Half-Staff in Observance of Memorial Day

In accordance with the proclamation by President Donald Trump and the U.S. Flag Code, both American and state flags at public office buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until 12 p.m. on Monday, May 27th in observance of Memorial Day.

President Trump further proclaims Memorial Day as “a day of prayer for permanent peace,” designating the 11 a.m. hour in each locality as a time when people might unite in prayer. Congress has also designated 3 p.m. that day as a time for all Americans to observe, in their own way, the National Moment of Remembrance.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag in honor of all those who have sacrificed their lives in uniform for our Nation.

Flag status information is available here.

Courtesy of Commonwealth of Kentucky Governor’s Office

