Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Kentucky in Honor of Those Lost to Coronavirus

Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus are being honored throughout the Bluegrass State.

Governor Andy Beshear ordered all government offices to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of all Kentuckians who have been lost.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning tomorrow morning and remaining that way until we get through this,” Gov. Beshear said.

“Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other – someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community,” the Kentucky governor added.

Beshear gave the order after the coronavirus death toll in Kentucky reached 100.

People, businesses and organizations in Kentucky are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff to honor those lost.

