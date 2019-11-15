‘Flag Guy’ Continues Waving Flags After Being Sick

He’s a beloved member of the Evansville Community and if you drive along Riverside Drive, no matter what time of year, you’ve likely seen him at some point along the way.

“It really upsets me when I don’t get down there,” says Billy Stewart, ‘Flag Guy.’ “A lot of people say where have you been? Where have you been?’ I say ‘well I’ve been there once a week.”

69-year-old Billy Stewart has been waving his American flags since 2011, but lately his health has taken a toll on him causing him to cut down on the amount of time doing what he loves the most.

“I’ve been sick a couple days,” says Stewart. “It’s getting a little more difficult. I’m getting a little older now, but I’m really set in my ways. I really hate missing going down there.”

Stewart says he’s had a few colds here and there along with some other health problems.

“I gotta watch my health because I know people tell me ‘you’re the only flag man we’ve got, we want you to be around for a while as long as you can,” says Stewart.

All of which has led many in the community to worry.

“I appreciate the concern and love that people give me when I’m down there,” says Stewart.

Heading into the colder months, Stewart says he’ll be out only one to two days a week to avoid getting sick, but he says he plans to keep doing what he loves most: spreading the message of love, patriotism, and kindness for all to see.

“They say ‘you make my day,’ says Stewart. “I say ‘well you make my day by honking and saying what you’re saying.’ It makes me realize that people are concerned. They are concerned about what I do, and I’m not perfect, I just want to set an example.”

Stewart says he plans to continue displaying flags, weather permitting.

Comments

comments