Five Total Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Posey County

According to the Posey County Health Department (PCHD), there are now five total cases of coronavirus in Posey County.

The health department announced the confirmation of the newest case in the county on Thursday, April 2, via social media.

“Fellow Posey County residents, we have been notified of an additional case today,” the PCHD post read. “This makes a total of 5 in our county.”

PCHD urged the public to continue practicing social distancing and proper hygiene, warning of the probability of new cases in the days to come.

Comments

comments