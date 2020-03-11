Five Pounds of Marijuana Seized in I-65 Traffic Stop

A traffic stop made by Indiana State Police that initially began over minor infractions ended with the arrest of both the driver and passenger after police say they found approximately five pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

On Saturday, March 7, Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster stopped a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz on I-65 southbound for following too closely behind a semi-truck. He also observed that the car had a large crack in the windshield directly in front of the driver.

As Trooper LaMaster spoke with the driver and passenger, he observed criminal indicators and also discovered that the passenger had falsely identified himself.

Senior Trooper Nathan Abbott also arrived to assist a short time later. During the investigation, the Troopers discovered approximately five pounds of marijuana packaged in several plastic bags.

Arrested and charged:

Mergen Batchuluun, 20, New Albany, IN,

Dealing in Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Chinguun Bishrel, 21, New Albany, IN,

False Identity – A Misdemeanor

Both subjects were taken to the Clark County Jail without further incident.

