Five People Shot Overnight at American Legion Post, Suspect in Custody

Evansville Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the American Legion Post after five people were shot.

Authorities were called to the post at 1127 Chestnut Street just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday due to “ongoing disturbances,” according to a news release.

Officers reportedly heard gunshots in the area and responded to the scene.

The first responding officer was able to give a description of the shooter and provide those details to other officers.

Sunday morning’s shooting spree left three people suffering from serious injuries and two others refusing medical care.

Police were able to identify 37-year-old Keymo Johnson as the shooter. He was spotted running from the scene and was later captured without incident following a foot pursuit.

Investigators believe that Johnson had been in an altercation with one of the victims inside of the Legion bar and was told to leave.

Johnson was in the parking lot when the individual involved in the altercation walked outside with a group of people. That’s when Johnson removed a gun from his waistband and began firing into the group hitting five people. Four vehicles were also struck.

Johnson was arrested on charges including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief.

