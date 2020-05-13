Five New Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on May 13 reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the case total to 472.

Active Cases

GRCC: 339

Community: 32

Healing at Home

GRCC: 336

Community: 29

Hospitalized

GRCC: 3

Community: 3

Recovered

GRCC: 42

Community: 52

Deaths

GRCC: 2 plus 1 undetermined

Community: 4

Pandemic Total: 472

GRCC: 384 with 356 inmates and 28 staff members

Community: 88

