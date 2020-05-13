CoronavirusKentucky
Five New Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Health Department on May 13 reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the case total to 472.
Active Cases
GRCC: 339
Community: 32
Healing at Home
GRCC: 336
Community: 29
Hospitalized
GRCC: 3
Community: 3
Recovered
GRCC: 42
Community: 52
Deaths
GRCC: 2 plus 1 undetermined
Community: 4
Pandemic Total: 472
GRCC: 384 with 356 inmates and 28 staff members
Community: 88
