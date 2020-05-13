CoronavirusKentucky

Five New Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on May 13 reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the case total to 472.

Active Cases

GRCC: 339
Community: 32

Healing at Home

GRCC: 336
Community: 29

Hospitalized

GRCC: 3
Community: 3

Recovered

GRCC: 42
Community: 52

Deaths

GRCC: 2 plus 1 undetermined
Community: 4

Pandemic Total: 472
GRCC: 384 with 356 inmates and 28 staff members
Community: 88

Related content:

Muhlenberg County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close