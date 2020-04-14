Five New Cases of Coronavirus in Hopkins County; No New Deaths

On Tuesday, April 14, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton provided a COVID-19 update to the Hopkins County community.

In the Tuesday update for Hopkins County, five new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 99.

No new deaths due to the virus were announced, leaving the death toll in Hopkins County to remain at eight.

Watch: April 14 Hopkins County COVID-19 Update:

Previous Hopkins County COVID-19 Update (April 13): Hopkins County Coronavirus: 8 Deaths, 94 Positive Cases, 40 Recoveries

Comments

comments