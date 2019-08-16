Five Counties to Receive Nearly $3M in Community Development Block Grants

Five counties will receive a portion of a Community Block Grant for housing rehabilitation projects.

Bevin, joined by federal, state, and local officials in Georgetown, announced $2,911,999 in Community Development Block Grant funding.

These federals will benefit 45 families in central, north, east and west Kentucky.

CDBG awards include:

$726,999 to the Campbell County Fiscal Court for the rehabilitation of six vacant and dilapidated houses for sale to low- and moderate-income families,

$1,755,000 to the City of Hazard (Perry County), for the acquisition and demolition of a shopping center to construct 15 new single-family homes,

$100,000 to the City of Crofton (Christian County), for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of five homes for low- and moderate-income families,

$230,000 to the City of Georgetown (Scott County), for the rehabilitation of eight homes in the Boston area, and

$100,000 to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 11 homes for low- and moderate-income families.

