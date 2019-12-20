Five Charged in Church Vandalism

One man and four juveniles vandalized a church in Ohio County, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble Valley Church near Hartford.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says the church was spray-painted, the back door kicked in, windows broken and the group attempted to burn a pew.

Authorities say 19-year-old Carson Bullock of Cromwell was charged in this case.

Surveillance video shows the five purchasing spray paint. Also, photos of the vandalism were posted on social media.

Bullock was arrested and lodged into the Ohio County Jail. The juveniles are being charged through the Court Designated Workers Office.

