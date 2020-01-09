Five Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation in Spencer County

Five people are behind bars following multiple law enforcement investigation in Spencer County.

The arrests took place this week after Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, along with Indiana State Police, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Conservation Officers and Santa Claus Police receive information from the public about drug activity in Spencer County. Residents in Santa Claus noticed helicopter and police activity around the area during the investigation.

Search warrants were served on two homes in Grandview, Indiana. Following the searches, five people were arrested for various charges.

” This investigation is an example of what happens when a community stands strong against drugs,” said Spencer County Sheriff Kelli Reinke.

“We will never rid Spencer County of the drug problem, but we will send a message to those involved in drug activity that it will not be tolerated within our communities.”

ARRESTED:

Maria Williams – Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Neglect of a Dependent.

John Held – Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Neglect of a Dependent.

Tina McKeethen – Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of a Syringe, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nellie McLaughlin – Possession of Meth with a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintain a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Syringe, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Meth over 10 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Legend Drug.

Heath Bulich – Possession of Meth with a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Meth over 10 grams, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

