Five Arrested in Meth Trafficking Investigation

Five people have been arrested in connection with a meth trafficking investigation.

Anton Morton, Jaimie Vincent, Antonio Lorusso, Jennifer English, and Jessica Woods were arrested following a six month investigation launched by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation uncovered that the subjects were making weekly trips from Louisville into Muhlenberg Co. carrying large amounts of meth.

All five suspects are facing drug offenses and could receive up to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Kentucky State Police Desi, KSP, Central City Police, Pennyrile Narcotics Taskforce and South Central drug task force assisted in the investigation.

