Fish Impacted by Runoff From Jim Beam Bourbon

The Jim Beam Bourbon Warehouse may be under control, but the effects still linger behind. The alcohol is spilling into the Kentucky River and officials are noticing an increase in dead fishes.

Following an explosion at Jim Beam Bourbon on Tuesday, July 2nd, gallons of bourbon spilled into Glenns Creek and eventually flowed into the Kentucky River.

Officials are worried the runoff will reach Frankfort. Officials are urging caution regarding the consumption of distressed fish. Fish found to be unhealthy or dying are advised to not be consumed.

Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, local emergency management officials and Beam Suntory and its consultants to minimize and monitor the impacts on the river.

In the meantime, officials are prohibiting fishing and other recreation along the river.

Previous story:

Crews Fight Fire at Jim Beam Warehouses

