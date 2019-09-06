First Vaping-Related Death Reported in Indiana

Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed the first death in the state related to vaping.

The Indiana resident died from severe lung injury related to a history of e-cigarette use. The victim is older than 18 years old. No other information about the victim will be released due to privacy issues.

Indiana continues to investigate 30 cases of severe lung injury due to vaping. Eight of those cases had been confirmed, with the majority of the victims ranging between the ages of 16 to 29.

Nationwide, the Centers of Disease Control said that more than 215 cases have been reported, with more still under investigation.

Health officials are asking if anyone has vaped in the last 90 days and has started developing severe symptoms, including Cough, Chest Pain, Fever, Nausea, and others, to immediately stop using the products and see a healthcare professional.

Comments

comments