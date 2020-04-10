First Two Warrick Co. Deaths Confirmed as Indiana Deaths Reach 300, Cases Near 7,000

The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday, April 10, confirmed the first two coronavirus deaths in Indiana’s Warrick County.

Overall, the state health department on Friday reported 55 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosier deaths to 300 statewide.

ISDH on Friday reported 6,907 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana – an increase of 556 new positive cases from Thursday’s 6,351 total positive cases in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Coronavirus Deaths

A total of 300 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

ISDH reports 6,907 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana as of Friday, April 10.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 202. Marion County in total now has 2,600 positive cases of COVID-19, according to ISDH.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (14), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hendricks (28), Johnson (23), Lake (53), Madison (57), Monroe (10) and St. Joseph (15).

To date, 35,040 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 32,133 on Thursday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Indiana Update (April 9): Indiana Has 6,351 Cases of Coronavirus; 245 Deaths Statewide: April 9 Update

Comments

comments