First Two Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Ohio County as Numbers Rise in Kentucky
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 17 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their seven-county district.
The total number of cases reported in the GRDHD district is now 61. Ten previously confirmed cases have recovered.
Ohio County reported their first 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Additionally, Daviess County reported 11 new cases, Henderson County reported 3 new cases and Webster County reported 1 new case.
As of 9:00 AM April 1, 2020 total reported cases in Green River District by county are:
- Daviess County – 45 cases
- Hancock County – 1 case
- Henderson County – 8 cases
- Ohio County – 2 cases
- Union County – 2 cases
- Webster County – 3 cases
To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents. The site can be accessed by clicking here.
Previous GRDHD Update (March 31): First Coronavirus Death in Daviess County, Ky. Confirmed