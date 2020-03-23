First Two Cases of Coronavirus in Muhlenberg County Confirmed

The Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) on Sunday confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The announcement by MCHD was made just after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“As of today, there were two positive COVID-19 cases for Muhlenberg County. We are currently investigating the cases, and will notify any contacts,” the statement by MCHD read.

“Please remain calm. We are working diligently through this process. We will have more information forthcoming,” the statement by MCHD concluded.

