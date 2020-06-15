First-Time Gun Purchases Spike

It started with toilet paper and hand sanitizer, now it’s turning to bullets.

It’s a story 44News first broke to the Tri-State as the pandemic got underway: a run on guns.

And the trend continues tonight.

Tons of Tri-Staters are now exercising their Second Amendment rights during the fear and mass hysteria caused by COVID-19, as the demand has become overwhelming for local shops selling firearms.

With 2020 being a year that’s brought a lot of uncertainty for many, some Tri-Staters are saying with their wallets they want to be ready for anything.

Though Pawn 2 Cash in Evansville still has some firearms in stock, handguns are going fast.

“It’s still every single day. I just put one out a couple days ago. It sold. Just like that,” the store’s manager Lauri Miller said with a snap. “They’re coming in, we’re pawning them. Soon as they’re out, they’re gone.”

And of those many in the Tri-State are buying for the first time.

That’s the case across the country too.

The FBI charted major spikes in March and May of this year.

Over three million background checks.

With the exception of 2015 amid national conversations on gun control, that’s the most since 1998.

“For protection, basically for their families. We hear a lot of that. A lot of people want the handguns, and the ARs. Something that people are continuously wanting to buy. Which of course I don’t have any in stock,” Miller said many of the shoppers have told her about their purchases.

But for other gun owners making their purchases Monday–like Josh Uhde who needed parts for his ARs–his reasons are simpler.

“It’s just my God-given right living in the United States of America, and I’m proud to have that,” he said of his decision to be a gun owner.

Though many of the first-time gun buyers are ready, they–and the stores selling firearms–are still navigating a huge FBI backlog for background checks.

