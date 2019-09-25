First Responders Ride to Remember the Fallen

First responders and supporters suited up and cycled more than 200 miles across parts of Kentucky. This is all an effort to remember the fallen and to never forget.

Captain Jeremy Bass wanted to bring the Brotherhood Ride to Kentucky by stopping to visit fallen officer memorials where those family members will be waiting to greet them.

“Unfortunately, Americans are just really good at moving on, and I don’t mean that in a good way. we’re all just really really busy,” says Bass.

Bass is doing it for one of his own Sergeant Timothy Groft who died from duty-related cancer in 2017.

Participants say the ride will be grueling but well worth it.

(This story was first reported on Tuesday, September 24th)

