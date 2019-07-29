First Responders Honored for Saving a Life

First responders put their lives on the line every day to help total strangers without thinking twice. The Owensboro Fire Department is celebrating brave firefighters who sacrificed so much to save a man’s life.

Monday evening, four Owensboro firefighters were awarded a life-saving ribbon for saving a life while their own lives were on the line.

On January 18, 2019, an intense fire broke out in an apartment complex with a man trapped inside his apartment engulfed in flames with no path to escape.

The firefighters immediately went to work knowing they didn’t even have time to protect themselves.

“Didn’t take a hose line in to protect them or anything like that,” says Owensboro Fire Chief Steve Mitchell. “They just went straight into the apartment, the apartment was on fire.”

Thankfully the man was kneeling by his bedroom window trying to get help and fresh air.

“To be honest with you, if he hadn’t had been at the window seal, it probably would have been a bad day,” says Fire Department Lieutenant Brian Rowan.

Just a few days later, the life-saving crew got to meet the man they saved after making a seemingly miraculous recovery.

Lt. Brian Rowan says when he found him in the fire, he wasn’t even able to speak.

“He was struggling. He had soot around his nose and his mouth and you can tell he sucked in quite a bit of smoke,” says Lt. Rowan.

