First Responders at Higher Risk of Contracting Coronavirus

Whether it’s police responding to domestic calls or EMS crews tackling medical emergencies, first responders continue to risk their health in protecting the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of first responders have tested positive for the virus, especially in central Indiana, one of the hardest-hit areas of the Hoosier State.

“It’s affecting our officers differently, so the symptoms are different for all of them and they’re recovering differently too,” explained Commander Tom Sellas of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “So it might not affect some of them the same as it does others.”

Officials say the public plays a big part in helping first responders stay healthy by continuing to keep a safe distance from others.

