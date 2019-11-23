First Responders Get Day of Training

A matter of minutes can be the difference between life and death.

That’s why local firefighters are ensuring they are fully equipped to handle whatever situation they may face.

First responders spending their Saturday morning learning some new techniques when it comes to saving lives during a car accident.

The second annual year for Evansville’s local version of the national auto body council first responder emergency extrication program.

Gerber Collision and Glass formerly Lefler Collision hosted the event inside their shop free of charge.

“We are very fortunate we can get these guys out here, we got folks from Indianapolis, Owensboro, Henderson, from all over the southern half of the state, and we are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with them and help them out,” said Gerber Collision and Glass General Manager Todd Helfert.

Fire responders learned specifically where and how to efficiently cut and extricate someone – when just minutes could make the difference.

With newer cars on the market and rapid change in vehicle design and technology – Tri-State fire departments want to make sure they are best prepared to help save you during an accident.

“So one of the things we do and pride ourselves on is training fire departments a lot of these vehicles are no available to fire departments by large because of the new steel in vehicles,” said Genesis Rescue Systems Regional Sales Manager Tim Grant.

Genesis Rescue Systems used classroom education and a demonstration process to educate first responders.

“We have the ability now to not just allow fire departments to cut on newer steels, but to give them training to combat those newer steels on vehicles,” Grant said.

One of the biggest challenges first responders face is keeping up with the latest technology.

“This class can be done anywhere across the country — all you need to do is contact your local Genesis dealer,” said Grant.

Life lessons learned through a day of training in the Tri-State.

“It’s great for us to have the ability to do this to let these folks come in and utilize the facilities and have the space for them where they can really stretch out and tear these cars apart and learn some things, so it’s a great day for everybody,” said Helfert.

All of the vehicles in today’s program were donated by State Farm Insurance.

