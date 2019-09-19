First Responders Face Overdose Challenges

Kentucky has been grappling with the issue of drug overdoses for years, but the impact goes far beyond those suffering from substance abuse.

It’s taking a toll on those fighting on the front lines, battling the addiction crisis each and every day.

The paramedic we spoke to off-camera says that over the decades, not only has his job become more dangerous with the rise of drugs, but he’s seeing the same people over and over again.

Harrowing calls for overdoses are ones a Kentucky paramedic of 26 years responds to regularly, far more than in years before.

“Over the last five to six years, we’ve seen an increase in heroin overdose, methamphetamine overdoes. Almost over 100 percent increase,” the medic listed.

But though he never knows at first who he’s rushing to when he’s dispatched, he says he’s starting to see some familiar faces:

“It’s usually the same people over and over. As far as type, you can’t really put a type on it. But the same people over and over, yes.”

That first responders are seeing the same patients and reviving them from drug overdoses over and over doesn’t come as a surprise to mental health experts.

The say it may even be compounding the problem.

“From an addicted person’s point of view, if I see you at the point of almost dying from the drug that you’re using, then I want some of that drug,” explained Dr. RonSonlyn Clark with RiverValley Behavioral Health.

It’s a statewide struggle.

Data from Frankfort shows that while last year nearly 50 lost their lives within the Kentucky counties in the viewing area, across the state the number reaches past 1,200

The numbers are even greater in terms of drug arrests, with nearly 50,000 statewide put behind bars for offenses.

It’s not just the scope or the repetition that is coming as a challenge on the ground.

“With a heroin overdose, they may have spent their last $20 on that heroin. Whenever you bring them around, if you bring them around too quickly, they can become combative. If they’re willing to hurt themselves, they may be willing to hurt you,” said the paramedic.

Still, despite challenges with being limited in helping break the cycle of addiction–

“Sometimes it’s frustration, but also when you first get the call, you get a heightened sense of awareness.”

–awareness of the danger doesn’t deter this first responder from still reaching out with a helping hand.

“You feel that way for a second. But whenever you deal with human nature, it’s out there and somebody may have just slipped,” he added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources available.

Click here for more information.

Comments

comments