First Responders Continue to Recover Worker

Authorities are working to recover a construction worker at Paradise Mine.

Around 5:30 Wednesday evening, Richard Knapp of Murphysboro, Illinois, was sealing and closing Paradise Mine when there was a methane explosion in the shaft, causing him to fall about 380 feet.

“We can only imagine what he was going through on the way down,” says former Paradise Miner, James Gray.

We don’t know whether the 62-year-old welder/ironworker is still alive. Officials say they are hoping for the best throughout this recovery process.

“The first thing is, we are going to get the guy out. Secondly, we are going to make sure that our people are safe in doing so,” says Charles Snavely, Secretary of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC).

As of Thursday night, methane levels were too dangerously high to safely ventilate the mine. They say trying to ventilate the mine with high methane levels could possibly spark another explosion. Officials say they hope to recover Richard Knapp shortly.

“It could take a few days,” says Snavely.

Now the Bremen community is waiting to see if they are going to witness a miracle.

“My heart goes out to the family,” says Gray, “I can only imagine what they are going through. For him to be trapped down there and them not knowing what’s going on.”

Paradise Mine is shut at this time. Business owners in the area say they are going to miss having the workers come through town before and after a busy workday.

“It affects a lot of businesses in the area,” says James Gray, Owner of Gray’s Front Porch Grill. “People from all over went there (Paradise Mine) and worked. They stopped here for breakfast and lunch and now we won’t be having that.”

You can read our previous report on this mine accident here.

