First Positive COVID-19 Test Result Confirmed at Deaconess Midtown

Deaconess has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 test result.

Officials with Deaconess say the patient was sent to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville for curbside testing from one of their outpatient facilities in Henderson, Kentucky.

They say the patient has been contacted and is doing well on home quarantine, also adding that several negative results have been received in the last 12 hours.

Deaconess has notified both Indiana and Kentucky health departments.

