First Phase of McCormick Place Completed

The first phase of transforming the McCormick Place Campus into a new Alternate Care Facility for COVID-19 patients has been completed, Illinois J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.

The facility will serve COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care, to expand existing capacity in Chicago’s health care system.

So far, the facility has 500 10’ X 10’ patient rooms furnished with beds and basic healthcare items, 14 nursing stations and fully built out support rooms for medical supply storage, pharmacy and housekeeping services.

By the end of April, the full site will bring an additional 3,000 patient rooms online. Hundreds more health care professionals will be added as the facility takes shape.

McCormick Place will be the state’s largest alternate care facility and one of the largest ACF’s in the nation.

Comments

comments