First Missionary Baptist Church Gets Historical Marker Dedication

Henderson’s oldest African-American church is getting a historical marker dedication. The First Missionary Baptist Church is the recipient of a Kentucky Historical Marker award given by the Kentucky Historical Society.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 26th at 3 p.m. at the Church which is located at 20 South Elm Street on the corner of Washington and Elm Street in downtown Henderson.

The church has been in continuous operation as a place of worship since its establishment in 1840.

