Your First Look at Victory International Film Festival Flicks

The inaugural Victory International Film Festival is less than a week away, and as a judge I got to screen several of the submissions in advance.

To help you plan your perfect festival viewing experience, I’ve got your sneak peeks at a few of the films you’re going to want to make time for.





First up, the animated “Bristle”, a hand drawn comedic short film that deals with the way we perceive others as well as ourselves.

After countless blind dates that have gone poorly, Bernard swears that his next date will be “the one.”

But could her flaw be too much for him to overcome?

5 minutes early…

Good.

I like to arrive a little ahead of schedule…it gives me a chance to relax, take in the surroundings, and look for possible exits.

Me too…

Looks like hilarious fun, especially if you’ve been on as many first dates as he has.

Another animated film — this one about patriotism, tourism and emigration.

The girl lives in a gray, isolated country, enclosed by a huge wall.

She has never traveled anywhere, but all her life she has dreamed of leaving forever for a fairy tale world that she’s only heard tales of…

Every day I was secretly dreaming of leaving …forever…for a perfect world called ‘Abroad’.

Also screening at the festival, “A war. A child. A dream.”

Directed by Rubin Stein, Bailaora premiered at Palm Springs Shortfest, has won more than 30 awards, and been screened at more than 100 film festivals all around the world and nominated for the 2019 GOYA awards.

And finally, “Under Covers”.

On the night of a lunar eclipse, the film uncovers the sweet, salacious, and spooky secrets of a small town.

From a pigtailed psychopath to naughty nuns and everything in between, this stop motion animated film conjures a comforting thought: that weird is relative.

I LOVE that thought…

Get your tickets for the inaugural Victory International Film Festival opening next Thursday, complete with a red carpet!

The event will include over 120 films from 30 countries, panel discussions and Q and A’s.

