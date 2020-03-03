First Hearing on Proposed Fairness Ordinance

Officials in Daviess County heard the first reading of a proposed fairness ordinance. The community wasn’t allowed to voice their opinions or concerns at Tuesday’s meeting since Fiscal Court hosted separate forums to listen to everyone before making a final decision.

Remember, prior to these forums only Judge Mattingly indicated he was for this ordinance. At least two commissioners have to also be on board for it to pass both city and countywide.

The nondiscrimination ordinance is an effort to protect members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community if they’re applying for work or trying to find a place to live.

Currently, there are no federal or statewide laws in place protecting against this kind of discrimination.

