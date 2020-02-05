First Graders Strive to Make a Difference

Some Evansville students are taking on their biggest challenge yet, changing the world.

At Resurrection School, first graders are proving you’re never too young to make a difference.

Each student received $5 and their mission, to make a difference in the community and the world.

The way they choose to give back was entirely their choice.

“I donated money to the Alzheimer Association because my Grandma has Alzheimers,” says Henry, first grader.

Henry along with his classmates presented their projects Wednesday.

“My project was to give money deaconess gateway NICU,” says Adley, first grader.

“I bought beads to make pearl bracelets and gave them to the people at the infusion center,” says Eli.

“After seeing all the presentations, it’s a little overwhelming because they just help so many different people,” says Jennifer Meyer, First grade teacher.

Chemo buddies, Evansville Rescue Mission, Vanderburgh Humane Society, and the Challenger Baseball Team are just some of the organizations the students helped.

What started as $5, $115 in total among the class, turned into raising nearly $20,000.

When asking first grader Chloe her amount raised,

“1,691,” says Chloe.

“It has a big impact on our community both local and abroad and helped so many places that money just going back to help places that are important to the kids which is really neat they get to learn more about needs in our community and be able to help them,” says Meyer.

It goes to show that no matter your size or age, it’s never too late to make a difference.

A simple act of kindness that comes straight from the heart.

Comments

comments