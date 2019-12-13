First Flu-Related Deaths in Kentucky for 2019-2020 Flu Season

Kentucky health officials are reporting the first flu deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season.

The Department of Public Health said that there have been four flu-related deaths for this season, with 1,622 confirmed flu cases in the Commonwealth since August 4th.

The flu activity has now been raised to widespread, which is the highest flu activity level indicating increased flu cases or flu outbreaks thought Kentucky.

The department said that the flu can be contagious and urge residents to get flu shots as soon as possible. Those that are higher risk to catch the flu include:

Children age six months through 59 months (less than 5 years); • Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season; • Persons 50 years of age or older;

Persons with extreme obesity (Body Mass Index of 40 or greater); • Persons aged six months and older with chronic health problems; • Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; • Household contacts (including children) and caregivers of children aged ≤59 months (i.e., aged <five years, particularly contacts of children aged <six months) and adults aged ≥50 years;

Household contacts and caregivers or people who live with a person at high-risk for complications from the flu; and

Health care workers, including physicians, nurses, and other workers in inpatient and outpatient-care settings, medical emergency-response workers (e.g., paramedics and emergency medical technicians), employees of nursing home and long-term care facilities who have contact with patients or residents, and students in these professions who will have contact with patients.

Pregnant women also need to be vaccinated before or during pregnancy, which will help infants after birth up to six months.

No word on the location in Kentucky where the four people passed away from the flu.

Comments

comments