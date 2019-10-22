First Flu-Related Death Reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health confirms the first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 season.

Although the department didn’t release the details surrounding the death, health officials say it is a tragic reminder that the flu should not be under-estimated.

They are urging everyone to get their annual vaccination immediately.

The season started nearly a month ago.

Officials recommend anyone over the age of six months get their flu shot with children between six months and 8-years receiving a double dose from their primary care doctor.

It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective.

More than 110 Hoosiers died from influenza-associated illnesses last year.

