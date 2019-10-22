Indiana
First Flu-Related Death Reported in Indiana
The Indiana State Department of Health confirms the first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 season.
Although the department didn’t release the details surrounding the death, health officials say it is a tragic reminder that the flu should not be under-estimated.
They are urging everyone to get their annual vaccination immediately.
The season started nearly a month ago.
Officials recommend anyone over the age of six months get their flu shot with children between six months and 8-years receiving a double dose from their primary care doctor.
It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective.
More than 110 Hoosiers died from influenza-associated illnesses last year.