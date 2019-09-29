First Ever ‘More Than Pink Walk’ in Evansville

Nearly 42,000 people in the United States this year will lose their battle to breast cancer, according to Susan G. Komen’s latest round of statistics.

“It’s really heartwarming to be out here with everybody that are survivors like me,” said Paula Howard.

Howard is a 17 year survivor of breast cancer and Sunday was her first time ever attending a Susan G. Komen event.

“You just feel the support and love of the people here and it’s just indescribable really,” Howard said.

With a sea of pink and excitement in the air, hundreds spent their Sunday morning fighting for a good cause crowding into the parking lot at Eastland Mall.

Howard says she’s thankful for the support from the community, and that one key checkup saved her life.

“Without early mammograms for myself, I probably would not be here today,” she said.

Also on hand at the ‘More Than Pink Walk’, many resources including doctors from the Deaconess Breast Clinic.

“The two biggest risk factors for breast cancer are being female and getting older, and so certainly it’s not based just on family history, it’s just really being female and how it increases each year, the best thing you can do is just get your mammogram,” Dr. Michael Daughtery.

Deaconess treats patients with a variety of mammograms and biopsies, and there hope – that people will safeguard their health.

“The multidisciplinary care of all groups of radiologists, the pathologists who sit around a table to come up with the best solution for them,” said Deaconess Breast Center Practice Manager Jennifer Small.

There’s also financial support for women who meet certain criteria. Doctors say money should never be a barrier when getting screened.

“The community, they need and want this advice, and they want to make sure that they are on the right track to having great breast care and we are here for them to answer anything they might need,” said Small.

For the survivors of cancer and those still fighting, a clear reminder that there is still hope.

“I’m just so thankful to be alive, I think 20 years ago I wouldn’t of been here I don’t think, but due to all the research and stuff that Komen provides, that I am here today because of it,” said Howard.

Health officials say the warning signs of breast cancer are not the same for everyone.

At last check, the Evansville Tri-State ‘More Than Pink Walk’ raised more than $90,000.

