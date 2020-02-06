First Ever ‘Chops With Cops’ Hosted at Evansville Barbershop

The Evansville Police Department is partnering with members of the community to have meaningful conversations.

Thursday kicked off the first Chops with Cops, hosted by Jerald’s Barbershop at 1337 E Walnut Street in Evansville, Indiana.

The goal of these meetings is to bring the community closer together with authorities – to bridge the gap in communication about concerns.

“This is just another outreach opportunity for the police department to be amongst the people, to say ‘hey, not only am I in your neighborhoods to try and help make things safe, but I’m also here to take part in conversations and be integrated into the community, not just a fixture that’s in a vehicle riding by’,” EPD Officer Phillip Smith said.

This will take place on the first Thursday of every month with a new topic for discussion, so long as a local barbershop or salon is willing to participate.

If your salon or barbershop is interested in hosting a Chops with Cops, you can contact Officer Philip Smith by email at psmith@evansvillepolice.com

Businesses that wish to participate must be within Evansville City Limits.

