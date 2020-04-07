First Coronavirus Death in Vanderburgh Co; 173 Deaths in Indiana as Cases Surpass 5,500

The Indiana State Department of Health’s Tuesday, April 7 coronavirus update lists the first confirmed coronavirus-related death in Vanderburgh County.

A total of 173 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 193.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Clark (11), Floyd (16), Hamilton (22), Hancock (14), Harrison (11), Hendricks (27), Johnson (19), Lake (52), Madison (34) and St. Joseph (17). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Overall, ISDH’s April 7 report states that there are now 5,507 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday.

Locally, as of Tuesday, April 7, there are now:

41 total positive cases in Vanderburgh County – 1 total death – 125 total tested

23 total positive cases in Warrick County – 45 total tested

9 total cases in Knox County – 81 total tested

7 total cases in Dubois County – 44 total tested

5 total cases in Posey County – 11 total tested

4 total cases in Gibson County – 18 total tested

1 total case in Spencer County – 16 total tested

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update (April 6): Indiana Nears 5,000 Cases of Coronavirus With 139 Total Deaths: April 6 Update

Comments

comments