First Coronavirus Death Reported in Henderson County; New Positive Cases

On Thursday, April 23, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 21 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within its seven-county district.

Of the newly confirmed cases by GRDHD, there are 10 in Daviess County, 3 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, and 7 in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is 262.

According to GRDHD, There Is One Newly Reported COVID-19 Related Death in Henderson County

The Green River District Health Department on Thursday reported the first COVID-19 related death in Henderson County, Kentucky.

In the seven-county GRDHD district, there is now a total of 5 deaths: 3 in Daviess County, 1 in Henderson County, and 1 in McLean County.

Fourteen people in the GRDHD district are currently hospitalized. Of the 262 confirmed cases in the district, 43 (16%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 122 (47%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM April 23, 2020

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average Age: 46

Age Range: 13-93

Male: 52.7%

Female: 47.3%

According to GRDHD, adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

