First Coronavirus Death in Hopkins County Confirmed by Health Department

During a Facebook Live coronavirus update on Friday, the Hopkins County Health Department confirmed the county’s first coronavirus related death.

“In Hopkins County, the health department received confirmation of the death of a Hopkins County Resident related to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Denise Beach, head of the Hopkins County Health Department.

Beach says the death was of a senior adult, “with comorbid or other health conditions.”

The age and gender of the deceased was not confirmed during the update.

Contacts of the patient were notified of the death on Thursday night, beach said.

Beach asked seniors and those with comorbid conditions to continue the practice of social distancing, as those are the most at-risk group.

Hopkins County Health Dept. COVID-19 Update, 3/27/2020:

