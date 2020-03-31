First Coronavirus Death in Daviess County, Ky. Confirmed

On Tuesday, March 31, the Green River District Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in their seven-county district.

There was one new case in Daviess, Henderson, and Webster counties. The total number of cases reported in the district is now 44.

According to GRDHD, there had been a misinterpretation of a preliminary lab report. The error was discovered in finalizing the case report and the patient was notified. McLean County does not have any lab-confirmed COVID19 cases at this time.

The health department also reported the first death of a COVID-19 patient. The person was a resident of Daviess County.

As of 9:00 AM March 31, 2020 total reported cases in Green River District by county are:

Daviess County – 34 cases

Hancock County – 1 case

Henderson County – 5 cases

Union County – 2 cases

Webster County – 2 cases

